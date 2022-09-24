Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With life getting back to normalcy and people going outdoors – to markets, malls and cinemas, do you think the usage of the metaverse for brand promotions will need a rethink?

23 Sep,2022

Not a soft Friday question. In fact a pertinent one that marketers are asking these days. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 23 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. With life getting back to normalcy and people going outdoors – to markets, malls and cinemas, do you think the usage of the metaverse for brand promotions will need a rethink?

A. When present pollutes a future-backward orientation (the need of the hour of every business), such doubts emerge. The metaverse is at an inflection point in its development and it’s too early to predict its demise. We can take a lesson out of previous eras of framing technological changes and shift in consumer behaviour. What seems utopian today may not be so a few years hence. It’s comforting to adhere to the present but the game has just started and we need to embrace future before it’s too late.