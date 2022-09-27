Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The Hindu has gone in for an ‘Instagram style of storytelling’ with more visually appealing content. Mount Road Mahavishnu finally smells the (filter) coffee?

26 Sep,2022

We know his love for print hasn’t diminished even though he has embraced digital in a big way. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 26 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. The Hindu has gone in for an ‘Instagram style of storytelling’ with more visually appealing content. Mount Road Mahavishnu finally smells the (filter) coffee?

A. Mario Gracia’s design is well known for its contemporary aesthetics that appeal to readers who are youthful. This crafting of new design by The Hindu hasn’t been executed a day earlier, as new age audience are screen-agnostic and it is critical to offer them a seemless navigation experience.

Kudos to the Hindu leadership team to pioneer such an initiative ahead of others. That’s thought leadership. In fact, Hindu has been consistently demonstrating various initiatives that are ahead of other market leaders. I am sure this aesthetic redesign is combined with matching protocols of new age audiences’ expectations of high octane value additive (including inter-format seamless navigability), trust-enhancing content (there is a supply side shortage in other media delivery formats). Being an ardent fan of the print media, I wish Hindu’s new drive a great success. In a creator economy, I am sure the esteemed brand would leverage the prosumer instinct of their audience base.