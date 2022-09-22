Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis. Would you say that the Swiss tennis legend has been the biggest brand tennis has produced?

Here's Dr Das's response in the September 21 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis. Would you say that the Swiss tennis legend has been the biggest brand tennis has produced ever?

A. It is difficult to say that Roger Federer has been the biggest brand that tennis has produced as my conclusion can be questioned by facts and figures of which I don’t have real-time access. But what I may say on the basis of some public domain information is that I doubt if any tennis superstar has ever built a financial empire comparable to him. And this might be his most enduring legacy. Needless to say, his billion-dollar brand has happened due to his phenomenal tennis playing talent and graceful game. What he has built off the court has also been based on some extremely rare qualities: impeccable strategic instincts, along with the sort of personality that might be more suited to a boardroom or a political campaign than to a pro-sports arena, all combining to make Roger Federer the greatest player-mogul the tennis world may ever see. This is how NYT once described the unique qualities of Roger Federer. The tribute says it all. In the past, other tennis stars have retired also but I don’t recall such showering of emotions, irrespective of the field of sports, on a player. It’s Roger’s unique persona, non-controversial, a family man and endearingly humble soul.