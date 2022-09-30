Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Newsprint prices are making the newspaper business unviable, which will eventually lead to either reduction in number of pages or an increase in cover price? But that may turn away buyers. What according to you is the ideal solution?

29 Sep,2022

Q. Newsprint prices are making the newspaper business pretty unviable, which will eventually lead to either reduction in number of pages or an increase in cover price? But that may turn away buyers. What according to you is the ideal solution?

A. A Newsprint prices have always played spoilsport in case of print industry. So your recommended steps had always been an option to the print players but very few have taken the initiative to cross the rubicon. Of course it’s not an easy decision as the Indian consumer is very price-sensitive, unless it’s matched with significant improvement in content, design, interactivity, data and catering to unique needs of various communities. It’s highly qualitative and needs constant experimentation and skill development of the team in multiple-media navigation. There is no choice as consumers are already experiencing a format neutral consumption experience. Print media enitities have unique strengths. They must play to that strength, instead of bothering too much about newsprint prices as it’s generally beyond their control. Consumers would stay with the brand if their preferred brand decides their intent and offer a superior reading experience.