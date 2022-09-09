Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | MxM completes celebrates 11 years today. Your views on this milestone? If there’s one thing that you think MxM should be doing, what is it?

Q. MxM completes celebrates 11 years today. Your views on this milestone? If there’s one thing that you think MxM should be doing, what is it?

A. Wow! You completed a decade plus 1. So, 11 years should make you an organisation of Steel. Congratulations to you and your team!

Now is the time to take fresh guard. I can’t give one thing as a solve. Any transformational journey has to encompass every aspect of an enterprise (not business as you may find it pejorative). Hence, I can’t prescribe a broad spectrum antibiotics. So here are my questions which you may like to introspect for the future:

1. Where do you want to go from now onwards?

2. Is there any space for where you want to go? (market)

3. if yes, what kind of resources and partnership that you need to forge?

4. do you have the ambition and desire to win.

Get answers to the above questions and you would chart out a new path for the next 11 years. You would be a company of STEEL.