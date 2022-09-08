Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the Big Onam day today. A word about the Kerala/ Malayalam media and what are the standouts of the entities in that market?

08 Sep,2022

At MxM, we have a huge connect with Onam. We launched on September 9, 2011, Onam Day. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das to comment on what he thinks of the very vibrant media in Kerala. Here’s the September 8 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. It’s the Big Onam day today. A word about the Kerala/ Malayalam media and what are the standouts of the entities in that market?

A. All of us aware that Onam is one the most important festivals for the people of Kerala and they celebrate it for 10 days. Various cultural activities and festivities are held during Onam.

Onam is auspicious and heralds good fortune for all. So far as Malayalam media is concerned, I have huge respect for their content and ability to innovate, keeping in mind reader interest uppermost in mind. The leaders in that market are not complacent and innovate across formats of delivery to be in sync with the changing tastes and preferences of the audience. Nothing surprising that English newspapers could not fathom the cultural milieu and the deep cultural connect that local media have. High level of literacy in Kerala makes its readers discerning too.