Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Teacher’s Day today. You’ve been a guru to thousands of mediapersons, but who is Bhaskar Das indebted to as a teacher and mentor?

We thought he would name names, but then we also know how much of a devotee he is of Lord Krishna. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…
Q. It’s Teacher’s Day today. You’ve been a guru to thousands of mediapersons, but who is Bhaskar Das indebted to as a teacher and mentor?
A. You have been generous. I am a perpetual disciple and seeker of knowledge. And media has been in a state of constant flux due to technology-led disruption and consumer behavioural shift, apart from regulatory complexities. Hence, my search for learning is a relentless pursuit.
So many individuals have contributed to the upward trajectory of my learning that it is difficult to pinpoint to a teacher and mentor— but one constant mentor is the same from whom Arjun received his wisdom and the universe has always been getting quintessentially, whether consciously or unconsciously.