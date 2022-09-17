Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In less than 15 days, we’ll enter the all-important third quarter. Given how spends have been for Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam and bookings are for Durga Puja, do you think it will be a happy Q3?

16 Sep,2022

It’s a forecast question, the kind we keep asking our Wizard with Words ever so often. Here’s Dr Das’s response in the September 16 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Yes, I am an incorrigible optimist. The upward trend in consumer sentiments is palpable. India growth story and increase in government spending in infrastructure and the wave of entrepreneurship will all add up to a positive impact on the both discretionary and in discretionary spend. It would be good for the country and our economy.