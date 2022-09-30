Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s International Podcast Day today (Sept 30). With just 24 hours in a day and so little time to consume so many types of content, how often do you get yourself to listen to podcasts?

A serious Friday question. So without much ado let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 30 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. It’s International Podcast Day today (September 30). With just 24 hours in a day and so little time to consume so many types of content, how often do you get yourself to listen to podcasts?

A. There is no doubt the interest in podcast has gone up significantly and a dedicated day is an indication of the same (however, fad it could be). Technology has enabled individuals to connect with relevant interest groups and some of them get stickiness too. But creativity and functionality are critical for drawing even a fleeting attention of a narrow-casting audience.

You have correctly mentioned that with a plethora of steaming options within a span of 16 waking hours, it’s a huge challenge for the audience. The skill is how to find a market in a niche that can ensure audience loyalty. My consumption of podcast is small. Few and far between. I have no database to comment on the efficacy of podcasts as a great marketing promotool, though it has a potential, if one goes by its rising popularity.