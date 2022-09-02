Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | From a visual communicator’s lens, would you say that Ganesha has been the most creatively depicted or expressed?

02 Sep,2022

Does this make for a question? Well, it’s a Friday, and with our Wizard with Words, we ask a variety of questions, on a variety of issues. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 2 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. From a visual communicator’s lens, would you say that Ganesha has been the most creatively depicted or expressed?

A. There is no doubt that aesthetically and from sheer artistic excellence, the Ganesha idol is one of best depiction of a creative rendition of a God by artists. Every aspect of the idol can be related to a lesson for management, leadership and navigating an increasingly VUCA world. But one needs to practise the learnings in reality and not just get impressed perfunctorily. Internet is replete with analysis of the practical aspect of each element of the idol which when practised can remove all obstacles in the way of individuals and corporations. That why perhaps during any puja, Lord Ganesha is invoked at the beginning. So apart from aesthetics, one needs to imbibe the learnings from the God daily, without forgetting the learnings on the other days. I concur with your thoughts.