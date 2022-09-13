Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Following QE II death, many UK brands have paused campaigns. Speaks a lot for the British A&M trade’s respect for the departed leader?

One more question post the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. And here’s Dr Das’s response in the September 13 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many UK brands have paused campaigns, and even sporting weekend fixtures were put off. Speaks a lot for the British A&M trade’s respect for the departed leader? And this wasn’t mandated by any government….

A. The decisions by UK brands do not surprise me. It is expected from a country of UK’s tradition where the Institution of Monarchy is respected with a lot of veneration and esteem. I understand all formats of media delivery have adopted the same approach. It definitely speaks a lot about the British A&M’s trade’s respect for the departed leader and the Institution of Monarchy. In a civilised country, it is expected. To my mind, British audience would appreciate this and would reward the brands for their empathy and sensitivity.