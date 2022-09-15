Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Following QE II death, many UK brands have paused campaigns. Speaks a lot for the British A&M trade’s respect for the departed leader?

14 Sep,2022

One more question post the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Q. If a small retail advertiser with limited budgets were to come to you for a suggestion on what media vehicles should s/he choose, what would be your suggestion?

A. Retail advertising as a thumb rule is hyper -local and any communication in broadcast media is a wastage of valuable and finite resources. Secondly, selection of media vehicles comes last. First is what retailer wants to achieve. Is it tactical to improve footfalls during an occasion? Is it a price -off incentive? Is it to publicise a new range of offerings etc? Depending on his objective and a simulated cost-benefit analysis , the media decisions can be made. As a rule of thumb, narrowcast ( as in Newspapers, as they are hyper local) or monocast in the form of door to door campaign could offer a value for money. The Kiran’s store in my locality manages it so well that even today’s departmental stores can’t do. They manage a one to one relationship in a unique way ( adjusted to all types of customer sensibilities and door to door delivery) , that are not prescribed by any top end Marketing books. Afterall, knowledge can sometime be roadblock to learning.