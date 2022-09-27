Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Edtech giant Byju’s has been getting a drubbing in the media over many issues. If asked, what would you advise the company to correct perceptions?

Q. Edtech giant Byju’s has been getting a drubbing in the media over many issues. If asked, what would be your advice be to the company to correct perceptions?

A. I wonder how one can be deterministic in giving any verdict about a company which has a valuation of 22 billion dollars. It’s possible that some steps might have gone awry due to changes in its operating environment but there is not enough evidence to say that its aggressive expansion or soundness of their business model is in doubt. The recent report about the company clearing $ 234 million dues to Blackstone is a testimony to their commitment to the business.

I doubt if Byju’s needs any advice from anyone. In search of aggressive growth, that too globally, some steps might go wrong. There may be a bend and not an end. The company’s resilience is very high and I am sure that with various headwinds that are looming large (geo-political, regulatory, recession, health scare et al) in the business horizon, more circumspection may be what the doctor may order before intense winter sets in.