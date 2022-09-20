Today's Top Stories
- Comvergence issues New Business Barometer report
- Media Mantra bags PR mandate for QualiTest in India
- Flipkart engages with over 45 influencers
- American Oncology Institute launches #ProstateShy campaign
- Mindshare appoints Mausami Prasad as National Head of Strategy & Insights
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | By giving up the television broadcast rights to a rival network recently, would you say that the Disney Star decision hints at a possible demise/decline of linear television for live sports?
- Feedback: the new WOM tool in town
- Ranjona Banerji: In stupidity lies our future
Videos