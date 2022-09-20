Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | By giving up the television broadcast rights to a rival network recently, would you say that the Disney Star decision hints at a possible demise/decline of linear television for live sports?

20 Sep,2022

Yet another question where we thought we could provoke him to giving us an interesting answer, but our Wizard with Words got to his wizardry once again. Here’s Dr Das’s response in the September 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. By giving up the television broadcast rights to a rival network recently, would you say that the Disney Star decision hints at a possible demise/decline of linear television for live sports broadcast? If not demise, a decline?

A. I don’t think so. Even if live-streaming a connected universe of viewers’ become a reality, all forms of media delivery would accelerate consumers’ array of choices, as all formats would try to create both seamless and unique/ complementary consumption experiences. The fittest, nimblest would always survive. The consumer’s\ preference for hyper-personalisation can create distinctive opportunities for all smart players.