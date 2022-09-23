Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | ABP News is sponsor of the AAAI Subhash Ghoshal Lecture by India Today group boss Aroon Purie. Speaks volumes for a network to sponsor a session starring the owner of a rival media company. Your view?

22 Sep,2022

We couldn't have missed the sponsor's name in this invite, and while sharing our joy with our Wizard with Words, we thought we would ask him this question. Here's Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 22 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. ABP News is sponsor of the AAAI Subhash Ghoshal Memorial Lecture by India Today group chairman and editor-in-chief Aroon Purie. Speaks volumes for a network to sponsor a session starring the owner of a rival media company. Your view?

A. That should be the SPIRIT. It shows the authenticity and confidence of the concerned organisation as a thought leader. In such an industry memorial lecture, this magnanimous gesture evinces maturity of the organisation and its leadership team. A myopic definition of competition, irrespective of circumstances, can lead to lower organisational esteem. This one step has elevated the sponsor to a distinctive pedestal.