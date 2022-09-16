Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A recent expose shows that various awards are on sale. And reputed media entities are partnering these acts. Your view?

15 Sep,2022

The question is pretty detailed so we won’t add any further comment. Here’s Dr Das’s response in the September 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. A recent expose shows that various awards are on sale. And reputed media entities are partnering these acts. The fact though is that everyone likes receiving an award. Your view on this malaise.

A. If your market intelligence is confirmed about the alleged allegation, it is really unfortunate. But it is still difficult for me to accept that we can paint every award with the same brush. I can certainly vouch for Advertising Club and the IAA awards where I am exposed to the process purity and no awards are up for sale. Anyway, without going into specific cases, I would like to state that as an Industry we must avoid any such allegations affect the credibility of good and creative work. Real merit must always be encouraged. Then only the standards of quality work would go up. Awards on their own can’t guarantee sustained success. Consumers are intelligent. When did we buy a brand because a brand has won an award?!