Croma rolls out new festive season campaign

22 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

On the occasion of Durga Puja, electronics retailer Croma has released a digital film for its festive sale.

Said Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd: “At Croma, we are extremely upbeat about the upcoming Durga Pujo festival and expect strong double digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country that we enjoyed in the Independence Day and Onam sales. Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the Durga Pujo Sale.”