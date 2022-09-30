Creative agency Parking merges with Joshbro

29 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Uday Parkar led creative agency Parking has merged its creative business with creative and media buying agency Joshbro Communications.

Joshbro Communications is a 25-year-old agency that manages the creative and media buying mandates for leading brands across diversified sectors like real estate, retail, manufacturing and healthcare amongst others.

Said Narendra Joshi, MD, Joshbro: “Uday has been the brain behind many of our award winning campaigns over the years as Creative Consultant. We are formally now working as one team and we hope to bring creativity back into the advertising business.”

Added Parkar: ‘It’s an association of creative minds that go beyond defined creative pitches to build brand legacy’ ‘We will try and bring back the golden era of advertising’. Parkar has been part of leading agencies like WT, FCB Ulka, DY&R, DDB Mudra Group, Publicis Groupe, McCann and Adfactors.