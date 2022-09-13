Connect Digital bags creative mandate for Yamaha Pro Audio

13 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Connect Digital, a creatively led digital agency with presence across India, has bagged the SNS creative mandate for Yamaha Pro Audio that offers a complete line of beginner professional audio products for the live sound and sound reinforcement markets.

Said Harisha GN, Business Head – Marketing & Sales, Yamaha Pro Audio, said: “We are happy to associate with the young and dynamic team at Connect Digital. We truly believe this collaboration will help us strengthen our digital presence and enable us to venture into new and innovative creatives and communication.”

Speaking on the account win, Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO, Connect Network Inc, added: “We are delighted to have Yamaha Pro Audio on board and look forward to using our expertise across creating engaging content to help the brand scale up in their Social Media presence.”