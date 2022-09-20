Comvergence issues New Business Barometer report

20 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

In the 24th edition of its New Business Barometer report, COMvergence revealed top spends across categories globally, top 5 countries for new business moves global vs local pitches and more. This was for the time period from Jan 2022 to June 2022.

COMvergence assessed 1,850 media account moves and retentions (1,385 advertisers in total) across 48 countries worth an estimated $13.1 billion, which was in line with the previous-year period NBB H1 Jan 2021 – June 2021)

The US accounted for 33% of the total spend reviewed globally.

The Top 5 most dynamic markets in terms of new business moves (inclusive of pitches and retentions) were USA, China, UK, India and Italy respectively.