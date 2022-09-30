Chimp&z Inc bags mandate for Tata Steel Foundation

29 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Chimp&z Inc, digital advertising and marketing agency from the house of Merge Inﬁnity Global, has won the digital and creative mandate for Tata Steel Limited’s wholly owned charitable trust, Tata Steel Foundation. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram and Mumbai ofﬁces.

As per the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will be responsible for increasing the online visibility of Tata Steel Foundation, reinforcing its growth goals and new CSR initiatives by strategically leveraging various digital platforms.

Said Shuvra R, Communications, Tata Steel Foundation: “Our presence across the social media domain is aimed at opening meaningful windows of learning, cross-pollination of ideas, and spaces of collaboration. We appreciate the emerging social media platforms as instruments of change and a builder of ecosystems by themselves. Tata Steel Foundation is, therefore, happy to partner with Chimp&z Inc in this endeavor and we look forward to an encouraging journey ahead.”

Commenting on the win, Ashish Duggal, COO, Chimp&z Inc added: “Partnering with one of India’s ﬁnest solutions-oriented foundations is a big win for our team. In the attempt to live up to the vibrant legacy of Tata Steel Limited, it is of utmost importance to elevate the communication of Tata Steel Foundation digitally. With a collective experience of 9 years in social media management, our dedicated team will aim at creating a mark for the programs of Tata Steel Foundation by leveraging our team’s social media acumen. As we extend our digital frontiers, we look forward to magnifying their digital presence and providing effective social media outcomes through our strategic expertise.”