Chalo Bus tracking app appoints DViO Digital as AoR

01 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

DViO Digital, a creative-tech and digital-first marketing agency, has been appointed as the digital creative Agency of Record (AoR) for Chalo, a public transport technology company, based in Mumbai. The mandate puts DViO in charge of the brand’s digital and social media management. The primary focus of the campaigns across all platforms will be to generate awareness among bus users and bus operators alike and increase app downloads.

Said Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital: “At DViO Digital, we lead brands through digital transformation and assist businesses in their growth journeys. A lot goes behind establishing a brand online and creating active conversations. With our unique creative strategy, media campaigns and content creation at play, we are sure to establish Chalo as a tech-forward, customer-focused brand in the market.”

Added Dhruv Chopra, CMO, Chalo: “We are delighted to onboard DViO Digital as our digital partner. Chalo is in the phase where the company is rapidly growing its footprint in the country. In DViO we saw the right team with a fantastic blend of speed and execution and strategic understanding that can help us reach our ambitious goals. We are glad to partner with them and look forward to an exciting journey together.”