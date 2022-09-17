Bikayi unveils its brand-new identity – BIK

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Bikayi, e-commerce enabling platform, has unveiled its new brand identity, BIK. The vision of the company is to make brands limitless and help them leverage the power of conversational marketing with BIK. With the new identity, the company, BIK, will be enabling D2C brands to grow exponentially.

Talking about the new brand identity, Sonakshi Nathani, Co-Founder and CEO of BIK said: “Today, we are much more than a platform for e-commerce brands and as we continue to reinvent ourselves, we have expanded our product portfolio with BIK. Based on substantial insights from our users, we understood that merchants and brands require new marketing channels which reach out to prospective customers while retaining the current ones. The focus towards large e-commerce D2C brands using our marketing tool BIK was an organic choice and an ideal step towards strengthening our footprint.”