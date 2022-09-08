Beam & Words bags mandate Smoke Lab vodka

08 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Beam & Words, a design and communication agency, has bagged the digital marketing mandate for homegrown vodka brand – Smoke Lab.

Commenting on the win, Arjun Guleria, Partner, Beam & Words said: “We at Beam & Words are extremely excited to represent Smoke Lab, a brand which has made its mark to be one of the finest alcohol brands in the country. We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to help the brand’s success further and work with a brand who is constantly reaching new heights both nationally and internationally.”

Added Varun Jain, CEO & founder of Smoke Lab: “We are glad to onboard our new partner agency Beam & Words which has built many renowned brands in the country, and we are aiming that they will bring alive the world of Smoke Lab in the digital world for us. We are looking at expanding our social media presence with great engaging content coming from b&w to enunciate brand love.”