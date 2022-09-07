Axis Bank rolls out new campaign to reinstate brand philosophy

07 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Axis Bank launches its new campaign to reinstate its brand’s philosophy ‘Dil Se Open’ conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai. Axis Bank in 2020 launched its ‘Dil Se Open’ brand philosophy by narrowing barriers between a customer and the bank.

Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said: “In 2018, while speaking to our customers and our employees, we discovered that what really differentiates Axis Bank is its ‘customer centricity’! This unique value proposition inspired our national campaign in 2020 – Dil Se Open. Following up on the earlier campaign, we have come up with a refreshing thought where we answer the question ‘What value does being Dil Se Open bring to you (our customers)?’ – the campaign is part of a humble journey where we only aspire to strengthen and deepen our emotional connection with our customers, and build on the trust enjoyed by Axis Bank, in a distinctive manner.”

Added Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “Over the last two years, we have seen the Dil se Open campaign being truly owned by Axis employees. We have heard so many employee stories inspired by our last campaign which in turn have inspired stories for this year’s campaign. Long may this virtuous circle continue.”