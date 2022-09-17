Avinash Pandey elected NBDA President

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been elected President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) today. Prior to this, Pandey served as NBDA’s Vice President. With this move, Rajat Sharma, Chairman – Independent News Services Pvt. Ltd. has relinquished the Presidentship of NBDA.

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. has taken over as Vice President while Ms. Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd. has been elected as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2022-23.

The appointments took place during NBDA’s board meeting held on Friday, September 16.

Speaking on his appointment, M

Pandey said: “It is an immense responsibility considering the strategic inflection point our news industry is going through. I thank Rajat Ji for leading us through VUCA time with his impeccable leadership and hard work. I am confident that NBDA members and its Bboard will continue to make a difference to our industry and society.”

Commenting on this development, Sharma added: “Last few years have been extremely challenging for news broadcasters, I am happy that NBDA fought every crisis as a team and won every battle. I’m delighted to hand over the Presidentship to Avinash who has worked very closely with me in NBDA. He has to carry the legacy we have built collectively over the years”.

The other members on the NBDA Board are M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd., I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd., Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd., Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd., and Anil Malhotra, Authorised Signatory, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.