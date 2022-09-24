Ashish Pathak joins Edelman India as new ECD

23 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Edelman India, communications marketing firm, has brought Ashish Pathak onboard to take on the newly created role of Executive Creative Director (ECD), partnering with the firm’s practice and offering leaders to deliver stronger integrated work for its clients.

At Edelman, Pathak is tasked with leading creative projects for some of the firm’s largest clients and driving forward its creative’ agenda in the industry. This will involve building a creative team, mentoring fresh talent, and leveraging Edelman’s integrated capabilities to deliver even more impactful work for clients.

Speaking on the appointment, Tim Green, Chief Creative Officer for Asia-Pacific, said: “Ashish is a renowned creative across India and has several award-winning campaigns under his belt. He’s known for his creative talent, innovative ideas, and passion for producing work that touches a chord directly with people and culture. We are thrilled to have someone of his calibre come onboard, as we continue to craft integrated communications solutions that earn audiences’ attention and make our clients stand out. Ashish has the perfect skillset to deliver on our value proposition and I have no doubt that our India team will continue to scale new heights with him onboard.”

Rakesh Thukral, Managing Director, Edelman India, added: “I am excited that Ashish has joined us. His portfolio of work is commendable, and he will play a key role in injecting creative thinking into every communications brief. The integration of creative and strategy skillsets into digital, corporate and brand solutions in the earned space will enable us to address our clients’ challenges and needs. With Ashish at the creative helm, we look forward to unlocking even more powerful ideas and experiences for our clients.”