Arjun Kapoor promotes Sebamed’s Anti Hairloss Shampoo

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Sebamed, the German personal care brand, has launched a digital campaign for its hair care portfolio. The brand partnered with actor Arjun Kapoor to educate consumers about the role of pH 5.5 in better hair care.

Commenting on the same Jaydeep Shah, Marketing Head for Sebamed brands in India said: “Hair loss and dandruff are among top concerns for both male and female consumers. Through this campaign we are addressing the needs of discerning consumers, by providing an option to consumers to try Sebamed’s scientifically superior products. We are confident that our differentiated messaging and conversations around hair issues will resonate well with our target audience.”