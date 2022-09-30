Anyone bothered about rising inflation, stockmarket tanking, and rupee falling?

30 Sep,2022

By Ranjona Banerji

The excitement of a potential new Congress President has driven both our intellectual commentariat colleagues and our illustrious TV anchors absolutely crazy! So much happening! How will we cope??!! A candidate here! A competitor there! A nomination filed! A counter nomination filed! A rebellion here! A war of words there!

Does the Family like this one or that one?

Should so many people stand for election?

The Congress is finished anyway!

And so on.

Of course, us journalists being what we are, when there was no election for a Congress president, we were equally excited. Why is there no election? Where is the internal democracy in the Congress Party? Who is closest to the Family? Gabba gabba gabba.

Anyone would think that the Congress Party runs the country.

Because meanwhile, the party that does run the country and has for the last eight years, just renominated the existing president for another term.

Or to be fair, I have no idea how it happened. No members of the illustrious commentariat community and no illuminati from the TV anchor club either questioned or analysed or informed us about the process of becoming a president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nor did they debate the internal democracy of the BJP. Nor did we even know that it was time for a new President.

The other day, a bland announcement: JP Nadda gets another term as BJP President.

Was there an election?

No idea.

Where there any other contenders?

Who knows?

How many votes did Nadda win?

Ha ha ha.

You can go on and on like this.

After eight years, we’re still terrified to question the BJP and its actions.

Everything that come out of the BJP’s publicity machinery is accepted as the gospel truth. No questions allowed and so no questions asked.

Meanwhile, I hear rumours that Rahul Gandhi of the Congress Party is on some massive Kerala to Kanyakumari Yatra. But there’s not much about that anywhere in the news. I learnt about it when Hollywood film star John Cusack tweeted about it and this enraged the BJP’s millions of IT trolls. I gather the marchers have crossed from Kerala to Karnataka. I have also heard some anger that 1, this Yatra is not travelling through election bound states and 2, the Yatra is travelling through election-bound states.

I cannot in any fairness tell you what the truth is because:

OMG! Modi ji has inaugurated a 4-lane intersection! A statue! The National Games! Gone to a funeral in Japan! OMG! OMG! OMG!

There are some vague murmurs about rising inflation, the stockmarket tanking, and the rupee falling. Have you heard them also? That the rupee is now over Rs 80 to a dollar, but don’t fret that’s all good for exports and let’s not discuss imports. And also, let’s not discuss how much the Reserve Bank of India has spent shoring up the rupee. The stock market was rising phenomenally thanks to the great confidence that foreign investors have in India, according to our honourable Union finance minister, who was saddened that India Inc was not as impressed by India. I don’t know who’s to blame now. But knowing the stockmarket, they’ll pull out some random animal and blame it.

Inflation? The size of Modi ji’s international importance trumps everything.

Thus, friends, it is business as usual in India.

Or not enough business.

Or something like that.

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She writes on MxMIndia on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her views here are personal