Anvayaa Senior Care start-up observes World Alzheimer’s Month

26 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Anvayaa, a Senior Home Health Care Services start-up, launched the #LetsTalkPurple campaign on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Month. The objective of the campaign is to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and the challenges faced in the post diagnosis care and caregiver burnout.

According to Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Anvayaa Kin-Care Pvt Ltd: “On the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Month, we aim to identify the critical challenges faced during post-diagnosis care of people with dementia. The campaign ‘#Let’sTalkPurple’ is aimed at beginning the conversations on the problems faced by the elders with dementia, their families, and caregivers. We have developed AI-enabled ‘At Home Anvayaa’s Dementia Care Plan’ for compassionate care through a team of trained ‘Care Specialists’ who are guided by a team of qualified clinicians to provide customized support to persons with dementia and help families to prevent burnout. We firmly believe that although Alzheimer’s cannot be reversed, however with strategic interventions along with the trust and support of the elders and their families we can help to delay the progress. We have already been able to positively improve the quality of life of persons with dementia in the last few months and hope to continuously improve our services and help more elders with dementia.”