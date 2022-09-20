American Oncology Institute launches #ProstateShy campaign

By Our Staff

American Oncology Institute (AOI) has launched a campaign, #ProstateShy, to create awareness on prostate related problems and early diagnoses of prostate cancer. The campaign aims to inspire men to talk about their prostate problems while encouraging for early detection. The campaign also highlights the importance on how early detection can help with improved outcomes and survival rate.

Talking about the campaign, Tina Choudhury, Campaign Brand Lead, CTSI, said: “We endeavour to educate and encourage public for early diagnoses of cancer through all our campaigns. Our recent campaign #ProstateShy, is intended to create positive conversation about prostate cancer and motivate men for early detection and not shy away from talking about it. We all have a part to play in normalizing these discussions and encouraging men for early detection.”