Allu Arjun is brand ambassador for RedBus

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

RedBus, an intercity bus transport, has launched its first digital campaign, with its brand ambassador Allu Arjun. The adfilms, with a tagline ‘RedBus: Apno ko, sapno ko kareeb laye’, will be rendered in seven languages on digital platforms and national and regional TV channels.

Said a communiqué: ‘As an established brand in the intercity bus transport sector in India, RedBus is known for its pioneering enterprise in enabling millions of travellers to book their tickets and undertake bus journeys seamlessly, with the largest inventory of private and government buses on its platform. redBus is also at the forefront of several innovations and industry firsts that have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of the sector, such as live bus tracking, flexible date change, destination arrival alerts, numerous payment options for easy and quick booking and more. With an exceptional set of useful features and options, and being the first organised digital player in the industry, redBus is clearly positioned and recognized as the go-to platform for intercity bus ticketing in the country. The brand now intends to progress from a functional communique to one that builds a more emotional and cultural connection with its audience to create enduring relationships, trigger a habit change among offline ticketing travellers, as well as attract young first-timers, and has crafted the campaign to that effect.