Alia Bhatt recommends Duroflex for ‘Real Sleep’

23 Sep,2022

Duroflex mattresses unveil two campaigns with brand ambassador Alia Bhatt to encourage individuals to invest in ‘Real Sleep’. The TVCs reinforce the message that Duroflex is a sleep solutions provider with technology and offerings exclusive to the brand. Their advanced 5-zoned orthopedic range provides differentiated support for the five zones of the body.

Commenting on the new TVCs, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, CEO, Duroflex said: “Our mission is to make every Indian sleep better and we are constantly investing in research to offer superior sleep solution products for real quality sleep. This festive season, we want to guide consumers to make educated choices and invest in themselves with trusted sleep products to ensure they sleep well, stay healthy and celebrate wholeheartedly. Subsequently, the roll-out of the campaign will also witness a scale-up of our signature doctor-recommended Duropedic range.”