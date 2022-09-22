Aha OTT platform launches in Malaysia

By Our Staff

The video on-demand and Tamil over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, Aha, has launched in Malaysia with a content offering for the local Tamil diaspora. Actor Simbu and musician Anirudh Ravichandran are the brand ambassadors for Aha.

Commenting on Malaysia launch Ajit K Thakur, CEO, Aha, said: “At Aha, we are proud of our unique proposition of providing 100% local entertainment to the audience and we are delighted to bring 100% local entertainment now to Malaysia. With the launch of aha in Malaysia, we will not only offer the best of Tamil movies and originals to the audience but also source and create content with local film-makers and artists”