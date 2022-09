Agritech start-up Otipy rolls out campaign

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Agritech startup Otipy has launched a promotional campaign. Titled #ChawanniFirSe offers fresh farm vegetables at 25paise. It has announced chawanni hour daily for a month, the brand will be offering veggies to its new customers at only 25 paise.

Said Varun Khurana, CEO and Founder, Otipy: “With the launch #ChawaniFirSe campaign we have attempted to bring forth the memories of old times and emphasising on the importance and worth of 25 Paisa . We are also running ‘Deal ne ye kaha hai dil se, Haan Chawanni Chal rahi hai fir se OTIPY mei’ campaign on radio and have been receiving an overwhelming response. Our endeavor behind this campaign is to create awareness of our offerings and make Otipy, the most preferred platform which offers its unique features and fresh and organic produce.”