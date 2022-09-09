9X Media appoints Bhupendra Makhi as CEO

21 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

9X Media has announced that it has elevated Bhupendra Makhi to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He has been with the organisation since 2007. In his new role, Makhi will spearhead strategic business developments for the company, while advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.

Commenting on his elevation as CEO, Makhi said: “I am grateful to our investors and the Board for entrusting me with this role. 9X Media has reached an important stage, having met significant milestones, and achieving positive performance. We remain highly encouraged and I look forward to continuing to work closely with all the teams for the benefit of the company and creating value for our stakeholders.”