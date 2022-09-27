1441 Pizzeria appoints Hyper Connect as its integrated AOR

27 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

1441 Pizzeria appoints Hyper Connect Digital Marketing firm as its integrated Agency of Record (AoR). The agency’s scope would encompass managing digital, social as well as the creative mandate for the fast-growing QSR brand that has 23 outlets across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and plans to go 50+ outlets in the next 2 year.

Commenting on the mandate, Vandini Gupta – CEO, 1441 Pizzeria said: “We are geared up for our next phase of growth and in our pursuit, we needed a partner who understands strategy, digital, social and most importantly brand building with the same entrepreneurial zeal as us. The Hyper Connect team brought in all the right ingredients and we are excited to embark on this journey with them.”

Added Kiran Khadke, Co-founder, Hyper Connect: “Our vision for 1441 Pizzeria is to create a unique and innovative communications strategy that helps 1441 Pizzeria stand out in this extremely competitive ecosystem. We envision the brand to increase its engagement with the end user as it begins this new phase of growth to tap newer markets. We are excited to be a part of this growth journey of 1441 Pizzeria as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our creative bandwidth as well.”