Zeno Communications wins mandate for Honasa Consumer

23 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), a digital-first consumer brands company, has appointed Zeno Communications to lead its strategic brand communications mandate for two brands, The Derma Co and Aqualogica. As part of the mandate, Zeno will lead the communication strategy and managing communications across both traditional and new-age digital channels.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd said: “We are delighted to appoint Zeno as our PR partner. Their experience in handling consumer brands and their excellent understanding of Millennial and GenZ consumers were impressive. We are confident they will ably partner with us in our journey to educate Indian consumers to make informed choices on science-backed skin solutions from The Derma Co and Aqualogica.”

Added Rekha Rao, Managing Director, Zeno India: “We love skincare brands that stand true to their promise like The Derma Co. and Aqualogica. The refreshing product portfolio gives us immense scope to explore PR creatively. Added to this, working with an admirable, dynamic Indian unicorn as its strategic communications partner is a matter of great pride to Zeno.”