Zee News announces 21-day contest

22 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Zee News has announced a new campaign titled ‘Gyan Bhi, Inaam Bhi’ for a contest which started on August 14.

Speaking about the contest, Joy Chakraborthy, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) said: “We, at Zee Media, with a monthly reach of 500 million population spread across the nation, have always believed in the philosophy of engaging with the viewers and interacting with them. The Zee News campaign ‘Gyaan Bhi, Inaam Bhi’, is aimed at the same direction. I am looking forward to witnessing a large number of participants for this upcoming contest.”

Added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, Zee Media: “Gyan Bhi, Inaam Bhi is an ideal campaign to connect with the audience and gratify them. In adopting such an innovative approach, we are coming out with a campaign which is not only limited to our target audience but also touching base with different age groups through relevant information dissemination.”