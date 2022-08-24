Xiaomi teams up with Anurag Kashyap and Vaani Kapoor for campaign

23 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Xiaomi smartphone brand has rolled out a new campaign #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi that showcases the importance and impact of the Super AMOLED display on Redmi Note 11 Series. The campaign film released across social media platforms has been conceptualized by the ace director Anurag Kashyap and features renowned Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The campaign video showcases the immersive viewing experience delivered by Redmi Note 11 Series Super AMOLED display.

The campaign film has been created in collaboration with DDB Mudra with creatives by Sooraj R Pillai and Aditi Rao Saxena.

A Xiaomi India spokesperson said:Display technology has taken center stage for smartphone users and continues to be one of the primary parameters in their purchase decisions. As India’s No. 1 smartphone and Smart TV brand, we take pride in the fact that we understand the user requirements. With the #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi campaign, we want to educate our consumers on the benefits of superior display technology i.e. Super AMOLED display featured in the Redmi Note 11 series. We are excited to partner with master storyteller Mr. Anurag Kashyap and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor to narrate this with their new-age style of storytelling. We are optimistic that through this campaign we will be able to build a preference for a superior viewing experience with Redmi Note 11 series.”

Commenting on this campaign, Sooraj R Pillai, Senior Creative Director, DDB Mudra said, “Content makers put their heart and soul into their craft. But, the way content is being consumed today has drastically changed. And that’s where we found an opportunity. The idea was just calling out a simple fact. That, when someone watches any content on a bad screen, they are not just doing a disservice to their own viewing experience. It’s also a disservice towards those who made them.”