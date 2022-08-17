Wunderman Thompson backs Goodknight

17 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Goodknight, household insecticide brand, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, unveiled a TVC campaign for Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card, a spiral-shaped paper-based mosquito repellent.

Commenting on the TVC, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “As the leader in the household insecticides category, Goodknight is committed to innovating and providing effective yet safe solutions at an affordable price point. With this TVC campaign, we want to emphasize that the moments spent with family are the ones that truly matter, and they don’t need interruption especially from mosquitoes. Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card vouches to protect families so that these special moments are cherished. Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card with its fast action instantly provides relief from disease-causing mosquitoes for a longer time.”

Added Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, VPs and ECDs, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, added: “The film is based on the insight that evenings are a time when we all come back home from work. A time to bond with families and play with our kids. But evenings are also a time when maximum mosquitoes enter our homes. Most of the solutions used in the evening don’t last long. The idea was focused on bringing alive a fun-filled evening between a dad and his daughter. And how Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card’s 4-hour long effect doesn’t let mosquitoes spoil their fun.”