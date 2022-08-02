Wunderman Thompson appoints Jyoti Mahendru as Chief People Officer

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson India has announced the appointment of Jyoti Mahendru as its new Chief People Officer. Jyoti will be responsible for talent development and talent acquisition strategies across the organization and its group companies while growing and enhancing the agency’s DEI, talent management and development initiatives.

Welcoming Mahendru to Wunderman Thompson India, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said: “People are our strongest asset and Jyoti’s appointment comes at a time when we are keenly looking at bolstering our efforts to create an environment that fosters learning, growth and development. With her varied exposure, expertise and experience, Jyoti will help us build high performance teams that is integral to our next phase of growth, while helping us streamline processes and shape practices that will enable every employee to accelerate growth, unlock their potential and have a fulfilling career.”