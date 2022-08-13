Western Digital partners with Alia Bhatt film ‘Darlings’

12 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Western Digital, a hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company, has partnered with the film ‘Darlings’ as their exclusive digital storage partner. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew, and is streaming on Netflix.

Said Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment: “As content producers, we know how important it is to find a safe and convenient way to store all the content related to a film. With Western Digital’s SanDisk® and SanDisk Professional line of products on board, all our data storage needs were handled seamlessly, and we are glad to have partnered with them on Darlings.”

Added Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India Middle East and TIA, Western Digital: “Content consumers and creators alike want innovative storage solutions that are easy to use and are the right fit for their digital lifestyles. This DVC ties in with the film, Darlings, and highlights the increasing use of smartphones for content creation and the need for a device that can transfer the content easily and conveniently between different devices. This is something that SanDisk dual drives are perfect for.”