WATConsult bags ORM for OLX Autos

01 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

WatConsult, the digital agency from Dentsu Creative India, has bagged the Online Reputation Management and Social Listening mandate for digital automotive solutions provider, Olx Autos. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Said Siddharth Agrawal, Country Head, Marketing, Olx Autos: “We are excited to have WatConsult on board as our partner for ORM and digital listening mandate. It is a very important element in further accelerating our brand journey & reputation. We look forward to elevating our customer service and the overall platform experience through this engagement.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group added: “We are delighted to have OLX Autos on board. The brand has fared remarkably well in recent quarters, and social listening will be critical to its future success. Our team is well-equipped to provide the necessary skills; and we are very much looking forward to assisting them on this journey.”

Said Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WatConsult said: “This addition solidifies our already strong offering on auto clients. OLX Autos being a new-age digital-first brand, just resonates very well with our own go-to-market at many levels. I welcome OLX Autos to our esteemed list of clients and look forward to a great partnership with them.”