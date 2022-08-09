Vi rolls out new campaign

09 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Vi or Vodafone Idea Limited telecom operator has launched a new campaign to reinforce its commitment to provide superior network experience to its customers. The high visibility 360-degree campaign, themed ‘Best ho raha hai aur bhi Behtar’, the #BestIsGettingBetter has been conceptualized by Ogilvy and will be seen across diverse media including TV, OOH and Digital.

The campaign comprises of a series of 3 TVCs which showcase the continuous effort of network engineers in providing the customers the best network experience with Vi GIGAnet- India’s fastest 4G network. Vi has recently emerged as the Fastest 4G Network in India, winning Opensignal’s Fastest Download & Upload Speed Experience Awards.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said: “Vi has consistently topped the network quality parameters and speed rating charts of several independent network testing agencies. The latest validation from Opensignal is an endorsement of our efforts to constantly work towards enhancing customer experience through superior network performance. Our new campaign is a celebration of the critical role of our Network Heroes who tirelessly work in all conditions, to improve network performance on a continuous basis, helping Vi users to do more and thrive in the digital world.”

Added Rohit Dubey, ECD, Ogilvy Mumbai: “Announcers are a balancing act, a sweet spot between chest thumping and humility, with a bit of ‘ok…so what?’ closure. And that’s what the crafting challenge was when Vi achieved “India’s fastest 4G” claim. I was watching an athlete’s Insta-feed and noticed the gap between his Olympic gold and the next practice session. There was a seed of thought – after achieving something, even the ‘best’ take a bit of rest, and bask in the moment’s glory. What if our network engineers are cut from a different cloth? And they don’t? Taking a leap from there, we crafted these moments between our Vi network engineers, as they go about making India’s fastest 4G, even better.”