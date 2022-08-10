Tute Consult appointed strategic communication partner for Tata Studi

10 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Tute Consult has won the communication mandate for Tata Studi, a personalised e-earning app from the stable of Tata ClassEdge. Tute Consult will be responsible for growing awareness of Tata Studi and its offerings.

Said Shreya Rana, Vice President – Marketing, Tata Studi: “We are excited to join hands with Tute Consult. We are certain that with their vast experience in various sectors in the communications field, Tute Consult will help us spread our message to the right audience effectively to the target audience via the right platform. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Tute Consult. Their refreshing take on building a strong narrative for Tata Studi coupled with regional and a new-age approach is what we were looking for in this partnership.”

Commenting on the new collaboration, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult, added: “We are excited to begin our partnership with Tata Studi. Not only is the sector growing leaps and bounds, we believe that a product like Tata Studi can revolutionize the education sector. Its integration of the best techniques from the old as well as new along with a milestone-driven strategy is what the team is looking forward to. We would be deploying our regional strengths as well as copyright tools to help build and amplify Tata Studi’s unique story.”