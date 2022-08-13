Titus Upputuru floats own company

By Our Staff

Writer, Director, Lyricist, ex-Taproot Dentsu NCD, Titus Upputuru launched his own advertising and films firm – The Titus Upputuru Company, with a campaign establishing the new identity.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “I have been in this industry for 25 years now. I thought a silver jubilee is perfect time for me to launch this company. I thank god for every milestone, for every moment during this incredible journey. I am ever so grateful. Its time now to look ahead and I am so excited about this brand new journey. In my career, I have been always interested in the craft of writing, art direction, design, and photography. Over the last decade or so, I have also had the opportunity to direct ad films and short films for brands. I wanted to combine these skill sets and offer the last mile in execution too, because execution is what audience ultimately sees. We all know that video sits right on top of the marketing tools that marketers are using today across the world. So, along with brand strategy and static creative solutions across mediums and platforms, we will offer our expertise in video too.”