Tiranga everywhere

17 Aug,2022

By Sanjeev Kotnala

As I look outside, I can see that the density of Tiranga decorations is slowly decreasing. And am sure that in a few days, it will be tough to catch a sight of the tricolour in the near vicinity. Unlike other years, there was something different. The energy and public participation were like any other major community/ religious festival.

Yes, there was the usual hoisting of the national flag, a march past and the patriotic songs blaring since morning.

The permission to fly the Tiranga at home is not new. It was in 1995 that Navin Jindal approached the courts as the Flag Code prohibited flying the tricolour by private citizens. The Supreme Court’s 2004 judgment allowed every citizen to fly the national flag with respect, dignity and honour, thus making it a fundamental right. However, more changes were needed in the Flag Code before the Har Ghar Tiranga festival could be pushed. The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended permitting national flags which were machine-made or made of polyester and earlier handmade khadi material. Further amendment on July 19 2022, allowed the flag during day and night, thus paving the way for the nationwide celebration.

It is different that if one strictly followed the Flag Code, many citizens could be under scrutiny and penalised for Flag misuse. Understanding the passion and the festivity – many incidents have been overlooked as they confirmed flying the flag with respect and right intent.

There was a marked difference in the level of respect and care demonstrated by the citizens. There was social media communication on how, when and where to fly the Tiranga. How to dispose of and what to do after the festival. Some brands sensing the opportunity, have come forward for the proper disposal of Tiranga with all respect and care. We need more of it.

The government could be faulted for not using the opportunity to push educating citizens about the national flag and anthem. It could have been done by communicating it through media- and would have been a minor part of the overall cost. Maybe the media could have done it on their own.

It is essential to impart this knowledge, respect, and care in the early stages of education- at the school level. In marketing and branding terms, this was a 75th year celebration, a window of opportunity to recharge the nation. A perfect window for a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Further, it may be noted that the government, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, urged the citizens to fly Tiranga at their homes. However, the citizens have the full freedom and fundamental right to fly Tiranga every day and night of the year.

TIRANGA SHOULD UNITE, NOT DIVIDE.

Tiranga is a national pride that every citizen respects and cares for. So, making it in any way associated with religious and regional symbolism is a waste. One was surprised that SRK and Aamir Khan flying Tiranga at their residence was news for all the wrong reasons. Flying Tiranga or not flying it is in no way a measure of someone’s Desh bhakti – patriotism or nationalistic sentiments. It should remain so.

NET-NET

I hope this does not remain a one-time campaign. I hope we use the two opportunities almost six months apart, Independence and Republic Day, to celebrate the nation. And for that to continue and be purposefully pushed, we need to be cautious, educated, and respectful in handling the nation’s pride- our Tiranga.

I hope that in future, we do not have to make do with wrongly crafted, poorly printed and shoddily cut fabric as the tricolour. I wish that we get back to only hand-woven Khadi material Tiranga. Perhaps, it is time that we have a set window for the national anthem and hoisting of the flag across the nation on such a day.