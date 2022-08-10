Tiger Shroff teams up with Build

By Our Staff

Build, a sports nutrition supplements start-up, has collaborated with actor Tiger Shroff, to launch a customised new series of health supplements.

On the association, Soumava Sengupta, CEO Build said: “Tiger is one of the most popular stars and the undisputed fitness icon in India today. His regime and dedication to fitness is of the level of an elite athlete. We at BUILD. share his philosophy on fitness and strongly believe that fitness is for everyone and not restricted only to gyms and weight training.”