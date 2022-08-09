Think Simplr creates new brand identity for HSIIDC

09 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Think Simplr design studio and brand consultants has unveiled the new logo and brand identity of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

The new logo of HSIIDC depicts the metaphor of a butterfly which goes through the process of transformation. The 4 wings are a representation of Industry 4.0.

According to Sudip Bhattacharya, Co-Founder – Think Simplr: “The new brand identity reflects the inherent mission of HSIIDC. As a catalyst, HSIIDC help industries in the transformation from an idea to a successful business. The logo encompasses the lifecycle of transformation and growth of a butterfly just as HSIIDC helps transforming businesses.”